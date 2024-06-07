California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.71.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays started coverage on California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

In related news, Director Mark Allen Mcfarland sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $1,779,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,047,565.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in California Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,100,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $446,326,000 after purchasing an additional 344,043 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in California Resources by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $180,440,000 after purchasing an additional 190,588 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in California Resources by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,125,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $170,900,000 after purchasing an additional 182,246 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in California Resources by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,472,000 after purchasing an additional 821,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in California Resources by 13.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 925,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,820,000 after purchasing an additional 108,123 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRC opened at $47.15 on Friday. California Resources has a 52-week low of $40.11 and a 52-week high of $58.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.94.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.21 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 11.34%. California Resources’s revenue was down 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. California Resources’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

