Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Cameco Stock Performance

CCJ traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.48. 907,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,716,417. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 139.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average is $46.30. Cameco has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $56.24.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $470.29 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Cameco will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 22.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after buying an additional 22,820 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 11.2% in the first quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 46,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Cameco by 12.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 180,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Cameco in the first quarter valued at about $5,960,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

