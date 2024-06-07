Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Stock Holdings Increased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth $531,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth $7,699,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CP. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.32.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE CP traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $77.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,127,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,192. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The company has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

