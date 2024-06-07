Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$28.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$32.00.

CWB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Monday, March 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.58.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE:CWB opened at C$25.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$26.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.54. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$23.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total transaction of C$47,728.69. In other news, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total transaction of C$124,203.22. Also, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total value of C$47,728.69. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.