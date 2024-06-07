CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.12

CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as high as C$0.13. CanAsia Energy shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 199,000 shares trading hands.
CanAsia Energy Stock Down 3.8 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$14.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12.
CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that CanAsia Energy Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.
About CanAsia Energy
CanAsia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
