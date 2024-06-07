Cannabix Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.49. 94,935 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 167,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
Cannabix Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23.
About Cannabix Technologies
Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for employers, law enforcement, workplaces, and laboratories in the United States. It develops tetrahydrocannabinol breath analyzers, a point of care breath testing tool for the rapid detection of recent cannabis use; MS breath sampler; and contactless alcohol breathalyzer, as well as breath collection units.
