Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.10

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.10 and traded as high as C$10.12. Canoe EIT Income Fund shares last traded at C$10.12, with a volume of 36,333 shares changing hands.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.84.

Get Canoe EIT Income Fund alerts:

Canoe EIT Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0732 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.79%. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.05%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.