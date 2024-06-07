Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Price Performance
NASDAQ:USAT opened at $6.86 on Monday. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $12.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $487.60 million, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 2.25.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
