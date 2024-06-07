Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,789,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165,759 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.99% of Capital One Financial worth $496,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.23 and a one year high of $149.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.14. The stock has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on COF

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.