Cardano (ADA) Hits Market Cap of $16.37 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000644 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $16.37 billion and $283.31 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,811.70 or 0.05357304 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00050201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00010285 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00014983 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00016924 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00012079 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,939,171,471 coins and its circulating supply is 35,710,460,446 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.