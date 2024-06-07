Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Director Arlene Dickinson Sells 1,400 Shares

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total value of C$156,800.00.

Cargojet Stock Down 0.7 %

TSE CJT traded down C$0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching C$111.75. 27,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,545. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$115.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$113.95. The stock has a market cap of C$1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 1.00. Cargojet Inc. has a 1 year low of C$76.50 and a 1 year high of C$125.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$1.15. The firm had revenue of C$231.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$233.80 million. Cargojet had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cargojet Inc. will post 4.4768237 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.85%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CJT. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$129.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$184.00 to C$182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$121.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$148.91.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

