CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Up 2.3%

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) shot up 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.75 and last traded at $25.74. 93,828 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 937,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CARG. UBS Group upped their price target on CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CarGurus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average of $23.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 89.89, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.29 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $378,448.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 548,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,756,259.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 4,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $99,095.04. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 163,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,773,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $378,448.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 548,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,756,259.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,878 shares of company stock worth $1,551,590 in the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 358.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 173,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 12,039 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

