Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 133.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,733 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in Carrier Global by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $2,081,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 98,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 14,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $1,132,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.1 %

CARR stock opened at $62.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,560,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,560,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Recommended Stories

