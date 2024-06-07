Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target Raised to $375.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $337.00 to $375.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $312.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $324.75.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $326.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $323.43 and its 200 day moving average is $299.40. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $212.50 and a 12 month high of $344.61.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

