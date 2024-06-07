CashBackPro Price Up 3.3% Over Last Week (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 7th. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for $2.74 or 0.00003949 BTC on exchanges. CashBackPro has a market cap of $247.44 million and $3.40 million worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00010475 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011386 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,469.09 or 1.00021658 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00012288 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001111 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.41 or 0.00099942 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CBP is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,211,322 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 3.35974499 USD and is up 32.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $869,028.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

