Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,559 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.26% of Cboe Global Markets worth $49,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBOE. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 325.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 11,461 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBOE. Barclays raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.00.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CBOE traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.84 and its 200 day moving average is $181.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

