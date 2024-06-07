CenterBook Partners LP Acquires 10,473 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 92.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $588,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in General Electric by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Citigroup raised their target price on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

General Electric Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:GE traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $161.93. 3,341,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,421,741. The company has a market cap of $177.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. General Electric has a 52 week low of $82.11 and a 52 week high of $170.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.