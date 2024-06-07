CenterBook Partners LP Buys 19,072 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,072 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in British American Tobacco by 308.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in British American Tobacco by 297.1% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.8 %

British American Tobacco stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.00. 4,040,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,663,378. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.16. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $34.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on British American Tobacco

About British American Tobacco

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.