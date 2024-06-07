CenterBook Partners LP Buys 4,779 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 108.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,476,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,056,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,455 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in Insulet by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 36,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $352,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.42. 533,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $125.82 and a 12 month high of $298.95. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.35.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.05 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PODD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.18.

In other Insulet news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $596,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,703,807.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

