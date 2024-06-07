CenterBook Partners LP Has $2.38 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

CenterBook Partners LP decreased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,892 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $9,883,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 17,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE SHW traded down $12.11 on Friday, hitting $291.95. 2,995,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,412. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $232.06 and a 1-year high of $348.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $312.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.41.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.41.

Get Our Latest Report on Sherwin-Williams

Insider Activity

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.