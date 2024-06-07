CenterBook Partners LP Has $2 Million Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,121 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Domo were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Domo by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Domo by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Domo during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Domo by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Domo by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo Trading Up 3.5 %

Domo stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.04. 409,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,554. The stock has a market cap of $267.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.33. Domo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $18.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $80.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.46 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, CEO Joshua G. James sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $1,003,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 881,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,270,955.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Domo news, CFO David R. Jolley sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua G. James sold 107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $1,003,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 881,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,270,955.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,367 over the last three months. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOMO shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Domo from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Domo from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Domo from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

