CenterBook Partners LP Invests $1.97 Million in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 81,005 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.20% of Everbridge at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Everbridge by 32.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge Stock Down 0.0 %

Everbridge stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.74. 563,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,034. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $36.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.21). Everbridge had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $28.60 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $116,504.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

