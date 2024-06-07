CenterBook Partners LP Invests $2.13 Million in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 179,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,000. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.13% of Arhaus as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARHS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Arhaus by 19.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 15,967 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Arhaus by 62.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 10,912 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Arhaus by 65.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Arhaus by 43.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus during the third quarter valued at $325,000. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arhaus Stock Performance

Shares of ARHS stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,815,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,798. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Arhaus, Inc. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Arhaus had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $295.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARHS. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Arhaus from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Arhaus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

