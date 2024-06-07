CenterBook Partners LP Lowers Stock Holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,616 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 319,240 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.41% of CommScope worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,790,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,636 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,076,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745,209 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 970,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 124,037 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in CommScope by 217.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,561,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after buying an additional 1,068,969 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CommScope Stock Performance

Shares of COMM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.62. 2,611,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,132,171. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $343.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 30.88%. On average, analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

COMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CommScope in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CommScope in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at CommScope

In other CommScope news, Director L William Krause acquired 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $91,107.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 227,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,318.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

Featured Articles

