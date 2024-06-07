CenterBook Partners LP Purchases 229 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 0.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $872.81.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQIX stock traded down $9.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $753.39. The company had a trading volume of 378,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,287. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $759.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $804.87. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.80 and a 12-month high of $914.93. The company has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

