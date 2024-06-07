CenterBook Partners LP Sells 9,667 Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,667 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.05% of Valaris worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VAL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Valaris by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,812,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,889,000 after purchasing an additional 919,123 shares during the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Valaris by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,003,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,966,000 after buying an additional 104,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,499,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,402,000 after acquiring an additional 199,662 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Valaris by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,816,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,177,000 after acquiring an additional 120,550 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Valaris by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 870,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,662,000 after acquiring an additional 135,753 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valaris alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VAL shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Valaris from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Valaris from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.20.

Valaris Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Valaris stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.05. 408,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.24. Valaris Limited has a fifty-two week low of $55.53 and a fifty-two week high of $78.92.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). Valaris had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valaris Limited will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.