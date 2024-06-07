CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $230,000 Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,712.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 329,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 311,239 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,494.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 249,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,908,000 after acquiring an additional 233,902 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 236,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,345,000 after acquiring an additional 131,343 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 314.6% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 148,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 113,026 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,931,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.36. 23,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,994. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.80. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $44.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

