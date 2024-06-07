CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 152 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 284.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000.

Shares of VLUE stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $103.23. 237,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

