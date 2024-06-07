Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 85.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,001 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $88,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 27.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CHE traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $543.66. The company had a trading volume of 56,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $492.84 and a 52-week high of $654.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $583.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $592.91.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.18 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 12.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total transaction of $816,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,252,854.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total transaction of $2,270,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,605,899.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total transaction of $816,255.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,252,854.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,308 shares of company stock valued at $13,270,946. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

