Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Chemed worth $11,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 715.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chemed by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Chemed by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHE shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

Chemed Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $544.17 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $492.84 and a 52 week high of $654.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $583.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $592.91. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.46.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.41). Chemed had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.61%.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total transaction of $1,283,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,760 shares in the company, valued at $13,320,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total value of $1,283,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,760 shares in the company, valued at $13,320,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total value of $7,196,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,808 shares of company stock valued at $12,454,691. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.