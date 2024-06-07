Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Increased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2,493.2% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 53,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after acquiring an additional 51,485 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 27,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 44,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 188,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,832,000 after acquiring an additional 19,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.1% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 11,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.95.

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,279. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $155.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $286.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.55 and its 200-day moving average is $153.36. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

