Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shares Down 0.1%

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) shares traded down 0.1% on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $155.85 and last traded at $155.97. 1,270,419 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 8,038,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

Chevron Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.55 and a 200 day moving average of $153.36. The firm has a market cap of $287.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,581,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Objective Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.6% during the first quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Chevron by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,142,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $335,478,000 after purchasing an additional 187,397 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $3,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

