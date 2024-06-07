ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

IMOS traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.60. 13,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,322. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.88. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $169.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 9.62%. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the first quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

