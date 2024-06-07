Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CHRD. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $228.00 to $226.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $200.40.

CHRD stock opened at $167.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chord Energy has a 1 year low of $145.06 and a 1 year high of $190.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.87 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 16.57%. Chord Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chord Energy will post 22.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $2.94 dividend. This represents a $11.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRD. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chord Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 306.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

