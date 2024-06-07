CIBC Cuts BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target to $100.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by CIBC from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperformer rating on the stock.

DOOO has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of BRP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on BRP from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.67.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of DOOO opened at $63.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.88 and a 200-day moving average of $67.24. BRP has a one year low of $57.15 and a one year high of $92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 101.72% and a net margin of 5.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BRP will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in BRP by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BRP by 34.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 589,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,697,000 after buying an additional 149,529 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,094,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,997,000 after buying an additional 107,383 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BRP by 3,269.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 49,003 shares in the last quarter.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Further Reading

