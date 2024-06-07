Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 44,557 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 132.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,557 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Martin Capital Advisors LLP increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.2% in the third quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.7 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $87.68 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The stock has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.06.

Insider Activity

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $1,320,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $1,320,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $688,426.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,931.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,004 shares of company stock valued at $13,469,601. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

