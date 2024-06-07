Cibc World Markets Corp Has $5.64 Million Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 806 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in NVR were worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in NVR by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,590.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7,666.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7,328.84. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $5,210.49 and a one year high of $8,211.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.16.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $99.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,104.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,104.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,600 shares of company stock worth $12,233,609. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NVR. UBS Group upped their target price on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

