Cibc World Markets Corp Has $8.96 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 94.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 16,797 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3,645.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 558,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,048,000 after purchasing an additional 543,672 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 61,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 12,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,630,670.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642 over the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.63.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $298.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.56. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $209.25 and a twelve month high of $302.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

