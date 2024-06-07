Cibc World Markets Corp Has $9.30 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,631 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,552 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $9,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE BK opened at $59.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.75. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.66 and a 12 month high of $59.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $2,246,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,684.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,165.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $2,246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.