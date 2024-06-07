Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 17,704 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $9,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 6,297.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 662,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,706,000 after acquiring an additional 651,924 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 47.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,486,000 after buying an additional 484,056 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 5.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,544,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $734,477,000 after buying an additional 366,983 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 354,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,866,000 after buying an additional 174,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $15,016,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other news, Director Amy Banse purchased 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.88.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN stock opened at $156.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $102.90 and a 12 month high of $172.59.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

