Circumference Group LLC Invests $4.09 Million in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Circumference Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,000. Upwork comprises about 3.4% of Circumference Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Circumference Group LLC owned 0.20% of Upwork at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UPWK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Upwork alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $37,675.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,763.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Upwork news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $825,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,542.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,106 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $37,675.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,565 shares in the company, valued at $91,763.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,548 shares of company stock worth $2,402,459. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.65. The stock had a trading volume of 174,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,216. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.11. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Upwork had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $190.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPWK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research raised Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UPWK

Upwork Profile

(Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.