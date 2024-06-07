Circumference Group LLC Makes New Investment in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW)

Circumference Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000. CS Disco comprises approximately 0.4% of Circumference Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CS Disco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in CS Disco by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in CS Disco during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in CS Disco during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CS Disco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CS Disco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.81.

CS Disco Stock Performance

Shares of LAW stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.91. The company had a trading volume of 16,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,128. CS Disco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $10.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 2.09.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). CS Disco had a negative net margin of 23.03% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.52 million. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CS Disco, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

