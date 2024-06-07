Circumference Group LLC Takes $1.52 Million Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Circumference Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000. Twilio comprises about 1.2% of Circumference Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Twilio by 6.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 363.2% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 30,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 24,026 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 10.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,185,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,372,000 after acquiring an additional 113,042 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,738,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 22,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,375 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $205,166.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,044,678.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $205,166.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,044,678.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $681,006.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,874,561.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,597 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC lowered shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.95.

TWLO stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.31. The company had a trading volume of 470,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,883. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.86 and a 1-year high of $78.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.34.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

