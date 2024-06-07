Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,394 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.99. 8,679,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,527,672. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.64 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,166 shares of company stock worth $2,727,647 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

