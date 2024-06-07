Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Acquires Shares of 11,173 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $462.96. The company had a trading volume of 25,802,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,544,047. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.03. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $465.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

