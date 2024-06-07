Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Buys 64,484 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,131,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 64,484 shares during the period. Camtek accounts for approximately 1.0% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 2.54% of Camtek worth $78,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Camtek by 574.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Camtek by 6.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in Camtek by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas grew its position in Camtek by 1,436.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.42. The stock had a trading volume of 490,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,725. Camtek Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.45 and a 52 week high of $110.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 61.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Camtek had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $97.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAMT shares. Northland Capmk downgraded Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Camtek in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Camtek from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.63.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

