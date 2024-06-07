Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Grows Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell by 217.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shell Price Performance

NYSE SHEL traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,883,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,461,209. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $57.55 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.60.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.74%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

