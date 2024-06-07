Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Has $56.45 Million Stock Position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,086,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514,858 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 3.76% of Cellebrite DI worth $56,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IGP Investments G.P.L.P LP bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth $182,619,000. Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,835,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,580 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 295.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,646,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,244 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Cellebrite DI by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 732,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 422,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 375,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 208,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Cellebrite DI Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Cellebrite DI stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.57. 464,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,783. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.34 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 32.57% and a positive return on equity of 417.94%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLBT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. William Blair upgraded Cellebrite DI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cellebrite DI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Get Our Latest Report on CLBT

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.