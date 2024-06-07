Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 131,453 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 99.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,453 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in monday.com were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 44.9% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in monday.com by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in monday.com by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 21.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNDY. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on monday.com in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of monday.com in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on monday.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.50.

monday.com stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.24. 533,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,917. monday.com Ltd. has a one year low of $122.13 and a one year high of $249.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.34. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 587.49 and a beta of 1.30.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.33 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 2.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

