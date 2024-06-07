Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 1,489,940 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,428,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,489,940 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $38,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the third quarter worth $117,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $468,194.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 79,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $468,194.86. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 79,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 44,335 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $1,334,040.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,234 shares in the company, valued at $27,027,861.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,988 shares of company stock worth $4,873,715 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.78. 1,044,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,435. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $40.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day moving average is $29.50.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Verint Systems had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $265.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

